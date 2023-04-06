Environmental lawyer and anti-vaccine activist Robert F. Kennedy Jr. filed paperwork with the Federal Election Commission to run for president in 2024 as a Democrat, CNN reported Wednesday, based on confirmation from Kennedy campaign treasurer John E. Sullivan.

The man is 69 years old and the son of former New York senator, United States attorney general and presidential candidate assassinated in 1968, Robert F. Kennedy. And therefore he is the nephew of the late US President John F. Kennedy.

Robert Kennedy Jr. is a longtime vaccine skeptic. Based on his position, he has promoted discredited claims linking vaccines to autism. He founded the anti-vaccine organization Children’s Health Defense and has also criticized coronavirus vaccines, as well as condemning the US government’s handling of the pandemic.

In 2019, three members of his family, his sister Kathleen Kennedy Townsend, his brother Joseph P. Kennedy II, and his niece Maeve Kennedy McKean, strongly condemned the anti-vaccine views of the now-presidential candidate in a Politico magazine op-ed, arguing that he was “part of a disinformation campaign that is having heartbreaking and deadly consequences.”

Also, in 2022, Robert Kennedy Jr. invoked Nazi Germany in an anti-vaccine speech at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, DC.

The year before, Instagram removed his account “for repeatedly sharing discredited claims about the coronavirus or vaccines.”

Presidential aspiration of Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Kennedy indicated in a tweet last month that he was considering a presidential run.

“If it looks like I can raise the money and mobilize enough people to win, I’ll join the race,” he said.

The tweet also directed followers to his website: “Let Bobby know you want to see his leadership in the White House,” says the site asking for donations.

Environmentalist

CNN recalled that as an environmental lawyer, Kennedy worked with a group that led the cleanup of the Hudson River. He also worked for the Natural Resources Defense Council and co-founded an environmental law firm.

“If he goes ahead with his presidential candidacy, Kennedy would be the last in a long line of family members to enter politics,” he said.

In addition to his father and uncle, his sister Kathleen was a lieutenant governor of Maryland from 1995 to 2003. His brother Joseph was a congressman from Massachusetts from 1987 to 1999. And more recently, his brother Chris Kennedy was an unsuccessful candidate for governor of Illinois in 2018. .

The last Kennedy to hold elected office was his nephew, former Massachusetts representative Joe Kennedy III, who lost the 2020 Senate Democratic primary and is now the US special envoy for Northern Ireland. Similarly, Caroline Kennedy, daughter of former President Kennedy, is currently the United States ambassador to Australia.

The 2024 Democratic presidential race is just beginning to take shape. And incumbent President Joe Biden is expected to announce his candidacy for re-election.

