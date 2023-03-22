Habeck gets upset. His plans to ban gas and oil heating were made public too early. He complains that cooperation with the SPD and the FDP is not going well. Climate protection should not become a culture war. He wants his ministry to have a good track record. By that he means that he is making progress on the subject of climate protection. What Robert Habeck just doesn’t want to understand is that supporters of the Greens make up only a fraction of the population and that the vast majority of the population does not want his policies.

Therefore, his understanding of the current situation is deeply undemocratic. He refuses to acknowledge reality. And that means: The majority of Germans are against the end of the combustion engine. The majority is against the ban on gas and oil heating and against the compulsory renovation of houses. Polls show this again and again.

Robert Habeck doesn’t understand that his radical ideas are making life financially hell for millions of people. His ideas are unpopular. He himself is unpopular. Who tells him?

The Greens only got 14.8 percent of the votes in the Bundestag elections. That’s not the majority of the population. Nevertheless, Habeck wants to impose the green climate policy on the majority of the population.

Only the fanatical, staunch climate sect of the Greens, students who don’t pay taxes, and wealthy elite Left Greens are behind him. The Greens are a milieu party, not a people’s party. So Habeck should stop pretending that he alone can determine climate, energy and economic policy.