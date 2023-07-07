Robert Habeck with Markus Lanz: “The heating law as a fetish”

Berlin Markus Lanz and Robert Habeck engaged in an interesting dialogue in the evening one-on-one talk. What Habeck regrets today.

It’s a quiet conversation. Much calmer than one is used to after the numerous heated and emotional discussions of the last few weeks. Markus Lanz Robert Habeck had invited himself on Thursday evening, but after the events of the previous 24 hours he was no longer sure whether the Vice Chancellor would actually make it to the studio.

After months of political wrangling, the judges of the Federal Constitutional Court in Karlsruhe have now thwarted the schedule for the heating law. It must not be passed as planned this Friday because the rushed procedure “possibly” violates the participation rights of the opposition guaranteed by the Basic Law, the reasoning for the decision said.

Nevertheless, a defeat is not the postponement for Habeck. “That’s not a broken leg,” emphasized the politician. If, according to the Constitutional Court, more time is required, “then so be it”. In addition, the decision of the Federal Constitutional Court was not about the content of the draft heating law, but only about the timing

Habeck bei Lanz: You can’t always be popular

It is much more important for him that no fraction of the traffic light coalition moved away from the law during the turbulent day. “Everyone said: That’s good now, we decided it that way. Today there is no longer a debate about the content of the law, only about the form.”

But the heating law was not only hotly debated in the Bundestag, it had also aroused a lot of resentment and doubts in society. Habeck, who was often seen as the man behind the law, lost massive popularity. Of course, nobody wants to be unpopular, Habeck admitted, but he can handle it. “The willingness to risk one’s popularity is the condition of entry for anyone who is currently on the political stage.”

However, Habeck also criticizes the fact that there was a lot going on in the media that “was not at all true.” Climate crisis and the gas dependency on Russia “it is right to make such a law”.

Heating law: What Habeck regrets

Federal Minister of Economics Robert Habeck is constantly under fire.

Photo: Tobias Schwarz / AFP

What he would have missed was the “moment of self-restraint,” he explained self-critically. After Russia attacked the Ukraine, the fear of suddenly not having enough gas was very dominant. It seemed appropriate to act quickly and push forward the heating bill that was originally planned for 2025. A point of view that was not checked again after the acute threat situation was overcome.

“I don’t want to excuse it, I’m trying to explain it.” At the same time, Habeck also had criticism for the previous governments in his luggage. “It was all eaten up.” So be it climate neutrality been decided, but it was only now that we would feel the impact of those decisions. “Things get personal, they get close to you,” Habeck explained.

“The heating law has become a fetish used to stoke emotions”

The traffic light coalition still has to bear the consequences of the months-long dispute. While only one in five is satisfied with the work of the federal government, the AfD swings from one survey high to the next. “Political, right-wing populism needs the crisis. He looks for the topics that society is currently arguing about, increases the conflict and thus makes it impossible to solve it,” criticized Habeck.

The heating law was also “built into a fetish that stirs up a lot of emotions.” A development that was also seen in the refugee movement in 2015 and the masks Corona could experience. However, it has already been possible several times to push back populism. Political cooperation is crucial here – also with the opposition.

At the end of the evening together, Lanz brought the future of Germany as a business location to the floor. “You would have to lie if you said you weren’t worried at all,” Habeck said openly. We are currently in an extraordinary competitive situation China and the USA and must also overcome the gas dependency on Russia. In order to ensure Germany’s competitiveness, Habeck defended his idea of ​​reducing the electricity price for industry with state aid. He wants to prevent companies from relocating to China or the USA.

Although there were many horrific visions of the attractiveness of Germany as a business location, Habeck also called for more “location patriotism”. Germany is a good location and will always have industry. Especially in view of the last few years, it is impressive what the country and society have achieved.

