Robert Triefus is the new CEO of Stone Island

After recent departure from Gucci, Robert Triefus goes into orbit Moncler in the role of CEO of the brand Stone Island. This was announced by the same group in a note, specifying that Triefus, who had been in the ranks of the flagship maison for 15 years Drywill hold the position from 1 June 2023 and will report directly to the board of directors of the brand, chaired by Charles Rivetti.

“After a first phase in which the company has acquired direct control of some of its most important markets by starting to develop a Direct-To-Consumer culture, Robert’s contribution will be fundamental to guide the strategic development of the Stone Island brand and to grow its relevance internationally, always maintaining a strong connection with the roots of the brand”, he commented Remo RuffiniPresident and CEO of Moncler.

“I am delighted that Robert is joining the Stone Island family,” added Rivetti, President of Sportswear Company (Stone Island). “I am confident that his extraordinary experience and knowledge of brand strategy, together with the invaluable collaboration of the Stone Island team, will support the brand in achieving its full potential. We will work together to write a new chapter for a brand with an exceptional history and identity.”

The manager, in addition to having covered the role of senior executive vice president, corporate & brand strategy at Gucci, boasts experience in Armani e Calvin klein as worldwide marketing and communications director, where he has come to cover roles of increasing responsibility.

In his latest chapter at Gucci, where he was in November rose to the top of the Vault and Metaverse Ventures division, Triefus had the task of focusing on new expansion opportunities for the brand, riding the wave of the metaverse and gaming right up to Gucci Vault, an experimental space launched in September 2021 and to whose development Triefus himself gave a strong boost , together with the former creative director Alexander Michael. As is known, he too left the fashion house at the beginning of 2023; the creative helm then passed into the hands of Sarno Saturday.

