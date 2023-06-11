Roberto Enríquez promises to repeal the Seed Law

The candidate for the opposition primary, Roberto Enriquez, met this Saturday with Yaracuyan farmers in Chivacoa. Here he presented the Hanke Economic Plan and promised to reverse the socialist laws that decimated the Venezuelan countryside.

In a massive act that he held in Chivacoa, in Yaracuy, he asked the farmers for their vote and their trust. “To have the necessary political strength to repeal that primitive and archaic seed Law. I ask for your vote to modernize the Venezuelan countryside. To allow farmers to earn good money for their labor and consumers to spend less money on the food they eat.”

Likewise, Roberto Enriquez promised that if he wins the primary and later the presidency of Venezuela, he will repeal “the monstrosity of the Seed Law that has the Venezuelan farmer in prehistory (…) We are going to repeal that Jurassic Seed Law that makes everything more expensive for the farmer, limits field production to a minimum and doubles the cost of agrochemicals.”

Regarding the Seed Law, Enríquez asserted that it is “an ideological defect that I intend to repeal. I ask farmers and their families to join me in this challenge. From reaching the government to do justice to the Venezuelan countryside, modernize and produce more amount of food and make the food of Venezuelans more economical.

Farmers in prehistory

“Wild socialism has taken our farmers back to prehistory; that progressive and socialist ideology has placed them on the ropes. It has plunged them into backwardness, taking away their ability to compete with their border counterparts in Colombia and Brazil,” the candidate criticized for COPEI ODCA.

In this sense, he explained that when “progressive and socialist ideology gets into the countryside, food production puts the farmer at a disadvantage. Food is becoming more expensive for Venezuelans, as well as the destroyed roads. Without gasoline, without credit, the ratchet levies, the land law and the seed law have turned Venezuelan agricultural production into an ordeal.

Given this, he warned that “forbidding our farmers to sow with genetically modified seeds is condemning them to backwardness. When they could produce three times more per hectare and cheaper, benefiting the country.

“You deserve to be competitive and productive, but socialism and its ideological flaw is an obstacle that only together we can defeat,” he concluded.

Independent journalism needs the support of its readers to continue and ensure that the uncomfortable news they don’t want you to read remains within your reach. Today, with your support, we will continue working hard for censorship-free journalism!