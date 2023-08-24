Roberto Ortiz continues ahead and with an advantage in the race for the Mayor’s Office of Cali

Roberto Ortiz continues in the first place of intention to vote for the Mayor of Cali and maintains the advantage over the candidates that follow him in electoral preferences.

This is shown by the most recent survey of voting intention carried out by the firm Inversiones independientes Siglo XXI, endorsed by the National Electoral Council, for the Diario Occidente.

The survey included the 13 registered with the National Registry of Civil Status as candidates for Mayor of Cali.

To the question, “If the Cali mayoral elections were held tomorrow and the candidates were these, who would you vote for?”, those surveyed responded as follows:

Roberto Ortiz: 27.01%

I don’t know, I’m not sure: 19.46%

Blank: 15.55%

Alejandro Eder: 14.80%

Diana Rojas: 11.49%

Miyerlandi Torres: 7.64%

Danis Renteria: 1.87%

Wilson Ruiz: 1,01%

The other candidates scored less than 1% or registered no intention to vote (see graph).

scenarios

In addition to the overall vote intention measurement, the Inversiones Independientes Siglo XXI survey for Diario Occidente measured three hypothetical scenarios among the candidates who occupied the top 3 places in the survey.

In the first scenario, Roberto Ortiz against Alejandro Eder, the first scored 39.74% compared to 18.23% for the second, an advantage of more than 21%:

In the second scenario, Roberto Ortiz against Diana Rojas, the first obtained 36.86%, compared to 15.28% for the second, again a window of more than 21%:

In the third scenario, Alejandro Eder against Diana Rojas, there was a technical tie: 23.52% for the first and 21.05% for the second:

The survey was conducted in person between August 16 and 19, 2023 (see technical data sheet).

This is how the survey was done

The study was carried out in the urban area of ​​Santiago de Cali, covering strata 1 to 6 during 4 days of field work, with 9 interviewers, 1 field coordinator and 2 supervisors.

The design of the sample is probabilistic, multistage because the sampling is carried out in several stages, selecting first some geographical areas, then some blocks, then some dwellings within these blocks and finally a single person in each household, and the method of Selection was simple random at all these stages.

It is stratified, because the population was proportionally divided into subgroups by gender, by socioeconomic levels, and by age.

Based on electoral weight

The weighting criteria of the socioeconomic strata were based on the average participation of people belonging to each socioeconomic level in the last 5 elections for executive positions in the city of Cali, and not on the information on socioeconomic stratification by dwellings provided by the DANE and the DAPM of Cali, in such a way that it is more representative of the population in terms of individuals and not of dwellings.

The interviews were carried out among inhabitants of 58 neighborhoods of the city located around 46 sample points, in which, in compliance with the agreements between polling firms registered with the CNE, no more than 16 people per sample point were surveyed.

