“Roberto Ortiz is not disabled”

Councilor Roberto Ortiz is not concerned by the rumors that speak of an alleged inability to be a candidate for mayor of Cali, since he is convinced that such an impediment does not exist, and he is right.

As in 2019 Ortiz was a candidate for mayor for the significant group of citizens Firm with Chontico and now he is collecting signatures to register his candidacy for a new movement, Firm with Cali, from other campaigns they started rolling the rumor that the councilor would be incursed in a disability, but the legal analyzes conclude that it is not true.

Consulted some former magistrates, they assert that there is no disability of Roberto Ortiz. The main argument in favor of the businessman and politician is that the significant group of Firme con el Chontico citizens does not have legal status, so it does not legally exist, its useful life -as he himself explains- ended once the campaign ended, it is say, in October 2019.

In this sense, Roberto Ortiz’s legal advisors maintain that when collecting signatures and registering for a new movement, there is no double militancy, since the councilor cannot be attributed militancy in any movement or political party in the last year.

Another argument is that the Firmes con el Chontico movement never registered a list of candidates for the Cali Council, Roberto Ortiz is a councilor by constitutional designation, since he occupies the seat that -by opposition statute- corresponds to the second most voted candidate for Mayor’s office.

In addition, serving as a councilor does not disqualify Ortiz from registering as a candidate for mayor of Cali, proof of this is that several members of this corporation have been candidates for the first public office in the city -and even elected mayors- while being councilors.

Although he did not refer to the subject, it is clear that Roberto Ortiz’s favoritism puts him in the crosshairs of those who resort to disinformation strategies to try to discredit their opponents.

