Councilor Roberto Ortiz leads the intention to vote for the Mayor of Cali, according to the first survey carried out by the firm Inversiones Independientes Siglo XXI for the Diario Occidente.

The pollster, registered with the National Electoral Council, measured the preferences of the people of Cali 7 months after the local elections.

To the question “If the Cali mayoral elections were held tomorrow, who would you vote for?”, those surveyed responded as follows: Roberto Ortiz, 17.52%; Tulio Gomez, 13.86%; Alejandro Eder, 7.35%; Miyerlandi Torres 6.05%; Elmer Montaña, 2.06% and Diana Rojas, 1.09%.

The other candidates included in the measurement obtained less than 1% (see graph).

Many don’t know

According to the survey, 48.79% of Caleños have not defined their vote, since 27.88% do not know or are not sure who they will vote for, while 20.91% responded that they would vote blank.

The survey consulted 440 people between March 22 and 25, and has a margin of error of plus or minus 4.7% (see technical data sheet).

The Diario Occidente will periodically measure the intention to vote of the caleños to monitor the behavior of electoral preferences for the elections on October 29.


