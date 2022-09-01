«On gas and inflation we are preparing for an initiative that addresses the issue: the real problem on the table not only in Italy but in Europe. We need real investments to lower the cost of bills and also intervene on fuels. It will be a decree that has a strong impact on the whole energy game as a whole, from families to companies. The amount of the interventions is still under discussion: it would have been better to face this challenge with a government in office ».

Roberto Speranza, Minister of Health, thus begins his interview on “30 minutes at the Massimo”, the digital format conducted by the director of La Stampa Massimo Giannini. With the most pressing issue of the last few hours, the expensive energy dealt with today in the Council of Ministers. But on the eve of the reopening of schools, with the numbers of infections “destined to increase” according to the latest report by the Gimbe Foundation and the new “updated” vaccines on the home straight, the minister is in the crosshairs of the parties involved in the electoral campaign with the center-right to ask for a commission of inquiry into its management of the pandemic.

The vaccination campaign and the parties

“I believe that the country needs to know the truth fully, Covid has not disappeared but it is an issue that we will have to deal with in the coming months,” explained Speranza. “Italy has carried out a vaccination campaign among the best in Europe and in the world, and we have before us an important issue on which I would like the parties to speak clearly”. And the words of the center-right, according to Speranza, “wink at the No Vax, I’m ready for a public confrontation with Meloni and Salvini to find out what they intend to do after the vote on 25 September”. “My undersecretary Costa has carried out the vaccination campaign, a heritage of the country, with conviction, and has been the object of insults. When I see ambiguities and subliminal messages about vaccines, I think something is being done wrong: it is right that Italians must know clearly what will happen ».

The “updated” vaccines and the call for the fourth dose

There are those who say, after two years of pandemic, that vaccines are no longer needed: against Covid there are medicines … “The antivirals arrived at a later time, at this moment we have specific drugs against Covid and we are using it more than in other European countries ”, continues the minister. “Arguments are being sought to say that vaccines are not needed, but I want to say the truth with my head held high: in this very difficult battle against the pandemic there is a before and an after, on December 27, 2020 when the vaccination campaign began. Today the EMA is expected to go, on 5 September it will be the turn of Aifa on updated vaccines, the first supplies should arrive within the first ten days of September. I repeat, making a clear appeal: the fourth dose will be made for the frail and those over 60 ».

The reduced quarantines and the season to come

“Positive cases must go into isolation, but there has been a reduction dictated by our scientists: the quarantine is reduced to 5 days. It would be nice, though, to say that it’s all over. It is not so. We have not yet won, the WHO has just confirmed that the coming season will be the most complicated: the schools will reopen, we will stay longer at home. Up to now Italy has held up well because the vast majority have been vaccinated. Let’s continue on this path “

The battle against the center-right between Europe and the flat tax

Then the minister took off his smock and went back to wearing the role of the politician and leader of Article One. The center-right is in the sights of Hope. «Who are Salvini and Meloni’s friends? Le Pen, who lost the elections in France and Orban, who every time tries to put stakes on European integration ». The flat tax? It is not the answer to those who cannot pay their bills or make it to the end of the month. We are those of the defense of public health, of fiscal progressivity with those who have more who pay more and those who have less who pay less. As they do in Germany, where there is an algorithm that decides taxes on the basis of income ».

“The vote will also be a referendum on rights and the environment”

And again, the minister continues, “the more rights can be extended the better, from those of women to those of homosexuals, and the more the environmental issue is addressed, the better: that of September 25 will not be a vote, but a referendum to say yes or no to these topics. The country needs a social agenda ». “A referendum, with the vote of 25 September, will also be on the South: I say no to differentiated autonomy,” added the minister.

“5 stars? I suffered from the fracture, but today I say no to Beppe Grillo’s party “

«I say this with respect to Giuseppe Conte, who is my personal friend and who was wrong to take away trust in the Draghi government. I suffered from this fracture but made a serious mistake. Today in the 5Selle there are different souls and thrusts but today I would not feel like entrusting public health to the party of Beppe Grillo ”, explained Speranza. «I think we are competitive, we can win the elections by explaining to the Italians that they must choose above all in consideration of the fact that in 37% of the seats there will be uninominal. Either here or there, all the other votes are legitimate but not useful ».

Center-right or center-left, the basic choice

“I have always hoped for a wide field of alternative forces to the right, today the alternative is only the center left. Letta had an enormous generosity towards Calenda, but unfortunately the conditions were not created for him to remain in the center-left ». And after the vote? Could an Ursula majority reappear? “Today we are candidates to lead the country, we will see what happens after the 25th. The opponent, I repeat, is the right that can lead the country to crash ».

Premier melons: threat to democracy?

«Meloni is a threat to the country’s stability, it is full of ambiguities on fundamental issues such as health but Italy is a great democracy, it has broad shoulders to withstand any test. The risk is not for democracy, but for an Italy that will crash with the center-right ».