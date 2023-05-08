Robin Särg won the first stage of the Estonian championship

At the weekend, the first stage of the karting Estonian championship with many participants took place in Aravet, which was won by Robin Särg.

Särg had to settle for fourth place in the preliminary finals due to a collision with a competitor in the competition held in the unusually cold weather conditions in Maile. Falling behind his fellow competitors by half a lap in the first corner, Särje managed to put his experience to use on the track, which became wet due to the light snowfall that started at the end of the race, and by driving several seconds faster than his competitors, he rose to fourth place.

The final race of the day following the preliminary race was also very dramatic. Särg, who drove in the leading position throughout the race, but repelled several overtaking attempts, crossed the finish line first and became the leader of the series.

This week, Särg is already heading to Italy, where the tests will take place, and next weekend the very high-level Italian championship series will start with the first stage at the Cremona circuit. The third place achieved at the Italian ZONA 1 region competitions held three weeks ago on the same track was for training, very promising and provides a prerequisite for a good performance in the upcoming series.