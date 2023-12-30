Robin Williams, Whoopi Goldberg and Billy Crystal’s tears: “It should be here”

Whoopi Goldberg and Billy Crystal barely held back tears as they remembered Robin Williams during the 46th Kennedy Center Honors in Washington.

Robin Williams, Whoopi Goldberg e Billy Crystal they were linked by a deep friendship. When, in 2014, the protagonist of The fleeting moment (1989) is died prematurely and tragically, both actors gave emotional speeches during the funeral. That emptiness that Williams he left in the hearts of his colleagues and friends is impossible to fill and he proved it reaction that they both had remembering him, during the Kennedy Center Honors.

The ceremonyconducted by Gloria Estefanwas held on December 3rd Washington DC, but it only aired on Wednesday 27 December. The star of Sister Act (1992) took to the stage to celebrate Crystal, which received an award. In her speech she made it gift also to the deceased artist, barely holding back his tears.

I want to recognize that the person who should be here with me is our brother Robin. You are my family, you [Billy Crystal, ndr] You’re my big brother and you have no idea what an honor it is to see you get what you’re owed. I love you. You’re a mensch. You are a national treasure. Billy, congratulations.

During the evening, they were also awarded Queen Latifah, Dionne Warwick, Barry Gibb e Renée Fleming. Before the start of the event, the protagonist of Harry, ti presento Sally… (1989) met i journalists on the red carpet and in turn spent words full of love for Robin Williams.

I really feel like I’m going to miss my friend Robin very much tonight, because of everything we did together. I know he would be here, and he is. So it’s special and I have a lot of feelings tonight.

Robin Williams, Whoopi Goldberg and Billy Crystal: a bond that went beyond the set

Billy Crystal, Whoopi Goldberg e Robin Williams they have hosted the charity event together for years since 1986 Comic Relief. The event hosted actors, celebrities and politicians, who tried their hand at speeches, sketches or musical numbers, with the aim of raise funds for the needy. It’s not all: Robin Williams e Billy Crystal they shared the set on more than one occasion: in Hamlet (1996) by Kenneth Branagh, Two fathers too many (1997) by Ivan Reitman (1997), Harry in pieces (1997) by Woody Allen and in an episode of the series Friends .

The trio’s bond, as mentioned, went far beyond the professional life. When, in 2001, the Goldberg won the Mark Twain Award for American humor, her ‘partners in crime’ were there to celebrate. The fu did the same Patch Adams and connects her when Crystal obtained the same recognition in 2007.

The 78-year-old artist, during the Emmy Awards 2014which were held a few days after the death of Robin Williamsone uttered poignant speech to remember the immense actor, of whom we quote only one passage: “As brilliant as he was on stage, he was the greatest friend I could ever imagine. Supportive, protective, loving. It’s very difficult to talk about him in the past, because he was so present in all of our lives. For nearly 40 years he has been the brightest star in the comedy galaxy.”

