A company specialized in the production of technopolymer solutions for industrial handling, igus at Mecspe 2023 (scheduled at BolognaFiere from 29 to 31 March) will focus its spotlight on the new ReBel robotic arm with cobot function. According to the manufacturer, the lightest in its category, the solution is suitable for loads up to 2 kg and works with a radius of action of 664 mm. Prepared for human-robot collaborative applications with seven picks per minute and a repeatability of 1 mm, ReBel is ideal for automating some simple pick-and-place tasks and reducing space and costs. Furthermore, ReBel is one of the proposals available in the RBTX platform developed by igus to bring together robotics suppliers and users by proposing efficient and cost-competitive solutions with the aim of simplifying accessibility to automation.

The igus stand will also feature the new Endless Gear (EGW) linear module, easy to install and extendable, made of high-performance polymer that eliminates the need for external lubrication, a cable-guide chain from the e-skin flat series for particle-free cleanroom applications in accordance with ISO class 1 of DIN 14644-1, the xirodur B180 ECO ball bearing, made of recycled plastic, and the new chainflex cables CF98.Plus and CF99.Plus, capable of withstand up to 100 million double strokes.

“The fair certainly represents a privileged moment for meeting and discussing with market stakeholders,” explained Marcello Mandelli, country manager of igus Italia. “In recent years we have had to implement alternative channels to reach customers and prospects, many of which have proved to be surprisingly effective, even if the fair retains the charm of being able to ’embrace’ the market in which we operate”.