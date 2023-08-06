Home » Rocca, ‘De Angelis speaks in a personal capacity, I will evaluate’ – News
Rocca, 'De Angelis speaks in a personal capacity, I will evaluate'

Rocca, 'De Angelis speaks in a personal capacity, I will evaluate'

For the moment, Marcello De Angelis, the former right-wing extremist and now head of institutional communication for the Lazio Region, remains in his post, who ended up in the storm after the post on Fb with which he disavowed the neo-fascist matrix of the Bologna massacre, supporting the innocence of Fioravanti, Mambro and Ciarvardini. The president of the Region, Francesco Rocca – urged by all the opposition to have De Angelis resigned – instead takes time, announcing that he will “evaluate” in the next few days after meeting him: “he spoke in a personal capacity”.


Nor, much less, a step back comes from the person concerned, who reiterated his position with a new post on Facebook. “I said what I thought without fear of the consequences. If I have to pay for this and go to the stake like Giordano Bruno for violating dogma, I am proud of it,” De Angelis said. Words that prompted many in the opposition but also in the associations and trade unions to ask for an intervention by Prime Minister Meloni.


Rocca’s intervention came at the end of a very high-voltage day. “De Angelis spoke in a personal capacity moved by a family history that marked him deeply and in which he lost important affections” says the president of the Lazio Region underlining that “he expressed himself on his Facebook page as a private citizen and not in his office institutional”. Therefore, “since dialogue is the beacon of my work, I will carefully evaluate what to do in the next few days, only after meeting De Angelis”.

