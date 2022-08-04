The mayor of Roccaforzata (Taranto), Roberto Iacca, aged 41, elected in May 2019 and head of a center-left coalition, together with a 59-year-old man with a criminal record were arrested and placed under house arrest by the police in execution of a precautionary custody order issued by the investigating judge of Taranto Giovanni Caroli at the request of the deputy prosecutor Maurizio Carbone and the public prosecutor Francesco Ciardo.

With five other people under investigation on the loose, they respond, for various reasons, to attempted extortion, undue inducement to give or promise benefits, fire and undue perception of citizenship income.

The investigation began when, in the context of other investigations, the policemen collected clues relating to an alleged negotiation concerning the assignment of a series of public contracts between the mayor and a local company that could have been awarded the works thanks to the intercession of a common “friend”, the 59-year-old reached by the precautionary measure carried out today.

The subsequent investigations would have brought to light the existence of a constant presence in the life of the 59-year-old administration, however a prejudiced orbiting in criminal circuits considered “high profile”, capable of maneuvering the political-administrative choices of the municipal body, with an apparent “symbiotic” relationship with the mayor, so much so as to provoke the protest of municipal employees and some municipal councilors who could not stand his constant presence in the offices.

The 59-year-old and one of the suspects on the loose would, in fact, also be presumed responsible for the crime of fire for having set fire to the car of another city councilor guilty of having politically opposed the mayor and of having criticized the relationship between these ‘last and the 59 year old.

According to the investigators, it is likely to believe that this relationship (which was already known during the elections) was based on suspicious and common economic interests: different would be the flows of money recorded by companies close to the 59-year-old in favor of the mayor’s company or hiring fictitious family members.

The attempted undue inducement of two entrepreneurs for the construction of public works to renovate a bell tower worth 50 thousand euros already approved with a determination is also contested: the 59-year-old would have acted as an intermediary and the mayor Iacca would have provided the entrepreneurs with the necessary information to be formally invited to negotiate, by having the project already approved in advance viewed and trying to obtain as a counterpart the promise of hiring in the company by the entrepreneurs of a person close to him.

The two would also be responsible for attempted extortion for having represented and attempted to force an entrepreneur interested in the management of the sports field to entrust the advertising space to the 59-year-old.