Roccella contested at the SalTo. Reply and controversy

The disputes against Minister Eugenia Roccella at the Book Fair become a political battleground between Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and Pd secretary Elly Schlein. There titular of the dicastery of the Family is contested in Turin by the feminists of Not one less it’s yes Extiction Rebellion to the cry of “I decide on my body” and “out of the state from my underwear”, in reference to the right to abortion. A ‘legitimate’ dispute according to the director of the event Nicola Lagioiawho called for dialogue but which in turn was criticized by the deputy of the Brothers of Italy, Augusta Montaruli: “We’ll roll the drums when he’s gone.” Facts that for the Prime Minister are “unacceptable and beyond any democratic logic. As usual, those who claim to give us lessons in democracy do not know the basic rules”, she put pen to paper in the evening. Shortly after the words of the secretary dem Schlein who had defended Lagioia: “It is surreal that they attack him, they have an obvious problem with dissent”.

The fight over the surrogate womb

From the Milan fertility fair to the Turin Book Fair, the themes of women’s bodies, abortion, surrogacy and the family have provoked protests and political controversies. Mobilizing this morning in the Lombard capital under the rain, a few meters from where the event takes place, were Lega and Fratelli d’Italia but also feminist associations and those in defense of the family, all against the fair which, according to them, it would advertise, even if not directly, the rented uterus which is prohibited in Italy. At the Turin Book Fair, the minister of the Family Eugenia Roccella was harshly challenged with the cry of ‘I decide on my body’ and ‘the State out of my underwear’, in reference to the right to abortion. He just started talking about his book A radical family the activists started the protests until Roccella asked for a public confrontation, inviting those who protested to explain their reasons. A spokeswoman then took the stage to read a statement. “Fight against the rented uterus with us – replied the minister addressing the boys – against the commodification of women’s bodies, fight against a racist market where the children of black women cost less than white ones”.

Hours of stall and the intervention of Lagioia

The director of the Book Fair, Nicola Lagioia, spoke of legitimate protest in democracy and he called on the two sides to find a way to dialogue with each other but he was in turn contested by the deputy of Fratelli d’Italia, Augusta Montaruli, who yelled at him, “shame, how can you say that this is a peaceful demonstration?”. Lagioia “is badly managing the presence of people who don’t think like him – concluded Montaruli – and we we’ll roll the drums when he’s gone“. After hours of stalemate due to the protests, the presentation of the minister’s book was skipped, which received multiple certificates of solidarity such as that of the Minister of Culture Gennaro Sangiuliano according to which “it is unacceptable and serious act of intolerance took place at the Book Fair”.

Those denounced by Digos and the political reactions

“Maximum solidarity” also from the Made in Italy minister Adolfo Urso because Roccella “was prevented from expressing his thoughts in what should be the place that enhances freedom of expression”. According to the president of the Senate Ignazio La Russa “we are faced with yet another anti-democratic act”. For Licia Ronzulli, group leader in the Senate of Forza Italia, it was “an episode of squadrism”. Solidarity with the minister also from the League, “our government is not intimidated and goes on”. twenty activists of the environmental movement and of the feminist collective who have been recognized and denounced by Digos of Turin for private violence for the protest that effectively blocked the presentation of the book. And while in Turin there was the protest against Roccella, in Rome in defense of the family, of life, against abortion and surrogacy, activists of the Pro Life movement took to the streets, families, citizens but also priests and nuns, in the event entitled We choose life. In the procession we saw placards like Abortion equals dead babies and babies, Better in the arms than on the conscience, Abolish the 194.