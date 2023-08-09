Rock Edge Closes Critical Minerals Flow-Through Private Placement Seite 1

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 8, 2023 / Rock Edge Resources Ltd. (the “Company” or “Rock Edge”) (CSE:REDG) announce that, further to its press release dated July 23, 2023, it has closed the non-brokered Critical Minerals Flow Through private …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 8, 2023 / Rock Edge Resources Ltd. (the “Company” or “Rock Edge”) (CSE:REDG) announce that, further to its press release dated July 23, 2023, it

has closed the non-brokered Critical Minerals Flow Through private placement. The Company issued 2,100,000 Flow Through units (the “FT Units”) at a price of $0.05 per FT Unit for aggregate gross

proceeds of $105,000.

Each Critical Minerals FT Unit will include one flow-through share (“FT Share”) that qualifies as a Critical Minerals flow-through share under the Income Tax Act (Canada), along with a transferable

half non-flow-through share purchase warrant of the Company (“NFT Warrant”). Each whole NFT Warrant will enable the holder to acquire an additional Share at a price of $0.10 per Share for a period

of 24 months from the date of issuance.

