Home » Rocket explosion leaves a pregnant woman dead in El Llano hamlet
News

Rocket explosion leaves a pregnant woman dead in El Llano hamlet

by admin
Rocket explosion leaves a pregnant woman dead in El Llano hamlet

A woman 30 weeks pregnant lost her life in a rocket explosion in the El Llano hamlet, Candelaria street, Cuscatlán.

Firefighters from El Salvador and the Salvadoran Red Cross Sectional Cojutepeque, went to the scene to attend to the emergency.

In addition to the fatality of the woman, a man also suffered second-degree burns on his right upper limb, which has been transferred to a care center. | Cojutepeque News.

The post Rocketry explosion leaves a pregnant woman dead in El Llano hamlet appeared first on El Vicentino.

See also  Action plan for educational institutions consolidated

You may also like

Pension reform was approved in the first debate...

50 euro voucher for Vodafone DSL and cable...

Canonical Orthodox Church “will cease to exist” in...

In the first debate, 94 articles of the...

Austria’s best apprentice hairdresser | News.at

The internationalization of the El Alcaraván Airport in...

“My Transition from Software Developer to Cloud Engineer”

Social Security awards altruistic blood donors

María Isabel Urrutia, former Minister of Sport, is...

Cuban Spy Base Trouble Unsolved, U.S. Congressional Diplomatic...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy