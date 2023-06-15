Rocket explosion leaves a pregnant woman dead in El Llano hamlet

A woman 30 weeks pregnant lost her life in a rocket explosion in the El Llano hamlet, Candelaria street, Cuscatlán.

Firefighters from El Salvador and the Salvadoran Red Cross Sectional Cojutepeque, went to the scene to attend to the emergency.

In addition to the fatality of the woman, a man also suffered second-degree burns on his right upper limb, which has been transferred to a care center. | Cojutepeque News.

The post Rocketry explosion leaves a pregnant woman dead in El Llano hamlet appeared first on El Vicentino.

