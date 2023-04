According to the news of Sky News, yesterday at 07:20 local time, the rocket launched from Esrange Space Center near Kiruna in northern Sweden and expected to land in an area close to the border missed its target. The research rocket launched by the Swedish Space Company (SSC) deviated from its route after reaching an altitude of 250 kilometers and crashed into a mountainous area in Norway. The SSC reported that the rocket was moving a little further west than had been calculated. […]

