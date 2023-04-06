The former mayor of Neiva and Rodrigo Lara Sánchez denounced through his social networks that personnel from his security scheme were detained by an armed group on the road from Popayán to La Plata in Huila.

According to the information shared by Lara, two people assigned to her security by the UNP Colombia were temporarily detained and their assigned vehicle and weapons were stolen.

The former mayor also reported that, in addition to the vehicle assigned to his security, other vehicles and people were also detained near La Plata in Huila, according to what he was informed.

“The two people assigned to my security by @UNPColombia have been temporarily held by an armed group on the road from Popayán to La Plata in Huila in a “fishing”, the assigned vehicle and assigned weapons were stolen,” he said. Lara.

Fortunately, the two people assigned to Rodrigo Lara’s security were released and are unharmed. The former mayor is in Popayán.

The authorities are already carrying out the corresponding investigations to clarify the facts.