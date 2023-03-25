The ex-commander of the extinct Farc, Rodrigo Londoño, spoke about the current government’s efforts to achieve peace.

During the discussion ‘The truth of the conflict’ that took place at the Javeriana University of Bogotá on Thursday, March 23, Londoño stated that he felt safer during the government of former President Iván Duque than in the current government, since the Armed groups are very emboldened and are trying to gain legitimacy by saying that the peace agreement has failed.

The former senator’s statements generated all kinds of reactions on social networks, which led Londoño to clarify the situation, assuring that he had full confidence in the government of President Gustavo Petro and his efforts to achieve peace in Colombia.

“President Petro has had to deal with the violence that grew alongside the enemies of peace. That is the inheritance that Duque left in terms of security. My full confidence in the government of President Petro and his efforts to achieve peace in Colombia”, Londoño clarified.

To which President Gustavo Petro stated: “The implementation of the Peace Agreement and the security of the signatories is a priority for our government. The first commitment of the cabinet is the fulfillment of the agreement, this is the government of peace”.