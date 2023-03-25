Home News Rodrigo Londoño clarifies his statement on security
News

Rodrigo Londoño clarifies his statement on security

by admin
Rodrigo Londoño clarifies his statement on security

The ex-commander of the extinct Farc, Rodrigo Londoño, spoke about the current government’s efforts to achieve peace.

During the discussion ‘The truth of the conflict’ that took place at the Javeriana University of Bogotá on Thursday, March 23, Londoño stated that he felt safer during the government of former President Iván Duque than in the current government, since the Armed groups are very emboldened and are trying to gain legitimacy by saying that the peace agreement has failed.

The former senator’s statements generated all kinds of reactions on social networks, which led Londoño to clarify the situation, assuring that he had full confidence in the government of President Gustavo Petro and his efforts to achieve peace in Colombia.

“President Petro has had to deal with the violence that grew alongside the enemies of peace. That is the inheritance that Duque left in terms of security. My full confidence in the government of President Petro and his efforts to achieve peace in Colombia”, Londoño clarified.

To which President Gustavo Petro stated: “The implementation of the Peace Agreement and the security of the signatories is a priority for our government. The first commitment of the cabinet is the fulfillment of the agreement, this is the government of peace”.

You may also like

391 people were detained in the peace practice...

They will deliver 45 thousand palms on Palm...

Tractor overturns, a farmer dies in Prato allo...

Elim CAN 2023/J3: Burkina Faso pins Togo

Bishop of the Sonsón-Rionegro Diocese receives house arrest...

Beijing-Moscow, a handshake moment attracting worldwide attention——Remembering Comrade...

Illegal landfill seized in Villacidro, a suspect –...

Fight against the Covid-19 pandemic: the remarkable role...

Mulattieri (U21): “What a thrill to score for...

Experts on the theme of charging piles named...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy