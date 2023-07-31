Rodrygo back in training – team continues to travel to Orlando

pre-season

Good news and bad news from Real Madrid training: Rodrygo Goes is fit again, Ferland Mendy’s injury is a sure thing. Both were absent from Sunday’s session, but at least the Brazilian was back on Monday and fit for the fourth and final friendly against Juventus (Thursday, 1:30 a.m.).

For this, Blancos trained a second and penultimate time in the evening – again at AT&T Stadium near Dallas, while the Juve test is at Camping World Stadium in Orlando. The team will travel to Florida in the next few hours, so that the final training session (Wednesday, 12:00 a.m.) and press conference (Tuesday, 11:30 p.m.) will take place there. But without Mendy, who will be out for up to two weeks due to the muscle injury sustained in the Clásico (0:3). Fran García should not only be seeded at the end of the USA tour and play from the start, while Rodrygo will probably make room for Brahim Díaz or Joselu in the starting XI.

