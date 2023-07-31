Home » Rodrygo back in training – team continues to travel to Orlando
News

Rodrygo back in training – team continues to travel to Orlando

by admin
Rodrygo back in training – team continues to travel to Orlando

pre-season

Good news and bad news from Real Madrid training: Rodrygo Goes is fit again, Ferland Mendy’s injury is a sure thing. Both were absent from Sunday’s session, but at least the Brazilian was back on Monday and fit for the fourth and final friendly against Juventus (Thursday, 1:30 a.m.).

Photo: realmadrid.com“> Enlarge

Rodrygo sat out practice on Sunday but came back on Monday – Photo: realmadrid.com

For this, Blancos trained a second and penultimate time in the evening – again at AT&T Stadium near Dallas, while the Juve test is at Camping World Stadium in Orlando. The team will travel to Florida in the next few hours, so that the final training session (Wednesday, 12:00 a.m.) and press conference (Tuesday, 11:30 p.m.) will take place there. But without Mendy, who will be out for up to two weeks due to the muscle injury sustained in the Clásico (0:3). Fran García should not only be seeded at the end of the USA tour and play from the start, while Rodrygo will probably make room for Brahim Díaz or Joselu in the starting XI.

Related Posts

Real up to two weeks without the French left-back. Continue reading

/21630049872/Realtotal_bet365_News

/21630049872/Realtotal_bet365_mobil_320x50

article

754233

pre-season

Rodrygo back in training – team continues to travel to Orlando

Good news and bad news from Real Madrid’s training session: Rodrygo Goes is fit again with Ferland Mendy’s injury confirmed. Both were absent from Sunday’s session, but at least the Brazilian was back on Monday and fit for the fourth and final friendly against Juventus (Thursday, 1:30 a.m.). For this […]

See also  "Pensions, the reform starts with the conversion coefficients"

31.07.2023, 19:46

Up

You may also like

Angela Perl congratulated Ukrainians from Australia and shared...

Not Guilty Plea Filed by Communicator Luz García...

Silvestre Dangond to a follower who asked him...

Xi Jinping Extends Congratulations on the 10th Anniversary...

Amstetten lost to title contenders | News.at

Davutoğlu: I said, ‘This right-wing voter will not...

Miyerlandi Torres Agredo. What does Ventana say about...

Pregnant unnoticed: 22-year-old gave birth to baby on...

The people were hung up on: We died,...

Emotional hug cost the Once Caldas player the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy