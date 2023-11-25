Rodrygo is missing from training again – next loss for Ancelotti?

Training

During the international break, Real Madrid not only lost Vinícius Júnior (torn muscle) and Eduardo Camavinga (torn lateral ligament), but now there is also a threat Rodrygo Goes to fail. The 22-year-old Brazilian played through against Argentina and ended the 1-0 defeat with knee problems. He reported back to Madrid on Thursday, but only stayed indoors for examinations. Rumors that the pain in his knee was worse than expected quickly spread and were more or less confirmed on Friday.

Because in the penultimate session before the guest game at FC Cádiz (Sunday, 6:30 p.m., in REAL TOTAL-Live ticker and at DAZN) Rodrygo was also missing and was again only in the interior facilities. Although reported with Federico Valverde the last missing national player is back, but with Rodrygo there would be another offensive option after Vinícius. After all, Dani Ceballos also seems to be there Kepa Arrizabalaga and Jude Bellingham to get fit. All three trained with the team – Kepa only for the second time and only partially anyway – but a Bellingham appearance depends on his comfort with his dislocated shoulder.

Theoretically there could be three comebacks on matchday 14, provided Kepa and Bellingham are already resilient, but also three new failures. With Camavinga, Vinícius and Rodrygo and the long-term patients Arda Güler (thigh), Aurélien Tchouaméni (fracture), Thibaut Courtois (rehab after cruciate ligament tear) and Éder Militão (rehab after cruciate ligament tear), there would be seven missing players. The final training session will show which core squad the Blancos have to travel to Cádiz with: Saturday from 11 a.m. Ancelotti seems to be more or less prepared for the worst case scenario, with youth players from Castilla like Nico Paz and Gonzalo García already helping out in training.

