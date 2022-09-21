Roma – Five years at the Interior Ministry with five governments in the years of lead, one year as Keeper of the Seals, two as Minister of Defense. Seven legislatures in the Chamber and then a second season on the scene as vice-president of the CSM in the early 2000s. Virginio Rognoni, who passed away yesterday at the age of 98 in his home in Pavia, was one of the great old men of Italian politics, a life in the Christian Democrats who later landed in the Democratic Party of which he is one of the authors of the manifesto.