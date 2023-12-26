Rojo Edwards: the Chilean senator who left the Republican Party, leads a new ultra group and supports Milei

Chilean Senator José Manuel Rojo Edwards has once again made headlines with his latest move, resigning from the Republican Party and announcing the creation of a new “libertarian” movement. This comes after his resignation from Renovación Nacional (RN) in 2016, making it the second political party he has left in seven years.

Joining him in this move were about 80 Republican Party members, signaling a significant fracture within the party. The group, which does not yet have a name, voted against the constitutional proposal that won in the recent plebiscite. This decision was based on their preference for the current Magna Carta, as well as their opposition to the social rule of law proposed in the new constitution.

Edwards and his group celebrated the victory of the opposition in the plebiscite and have set their sights on the next presidential elections in two years, vowing to support a government that defends freedom. This move has been described by some as a shift towards a more radical right, with one commentator noting that Edwards “does not feel comfortable being second within the Republican Party.”

The new “libertarian” movement is seen as an attempt to channel the discontent within the extreme right and has drawn inspiration from Argentine President Javier Milei. However, experts believe that libertarian ideas may have a limited appeal in Chile due to the country’s smaller state and a growing dissatisfaction with the abuses of the free market.

Senator Juan Castro, who is also part of the group, has expressed his reservations about the term “libertarian,” instead preferring to focus on the defense of freedom and the values of the center-right. He emphasized the importance of equal opportunities and equality before the law, as well as the need to reduce the size of the state.

This latest development has raised questions about whether the new movement will evolve into a political party or remain as a grassroots movement. Rojo Edwards envisions it as a platform for people who feel “orphaned of representation” and a way to return to the values of the center-right.

As the political landscape in Chile continues to evolve, the emergence of this new movement signals a significant shift within the country’s right-wing politics. It remains to be seen how this development will impact the upcoming presidential elections and the future of the right in Chile.

