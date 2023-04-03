Home News Roland Weber is now calling the shots on the command bridge of the Wels fire brigade
Roland Weber is now calling the shots on the command bridge of the Wels fire brigade

Roland Weber is now calling the shots on the command bridge of the Wels fire brigade

“We are still underrepresented among women, we will take further initiatives to increase this proportion,” says the new commander, who has been with the Wels fire brigade since 1991 and has held various management positions.
Among the active, only three of the 144 firefighters are women. It looks much better in the offspring with a proportion of more than 40 percent girls. “We have many suitable roles for career changers, the women only have to register and be willing to devote part of their free time to the fire department,” emphasizes Weber.

The aim must also be to integrate more migrants into the operational organization. However, a good knowledge of German is an important prerequisite for the fire brigade service, so that there are no communication problems during operations.

training plans for everyone

Weber is supported by Markus Marehard (technology and special services) as first deputy commander and Jörg Stadler as second deputy, who will take care of training and further education. “With us, every member receives a training plan for the whole year,” emphasizes Stadler, which is unique in Austria.

Eleven members are currently employed full-time by the fire brigade and are employed by the magistrate. The volunteers make up a large part of the team, reinforcement also comes from civil servants.
In the previous year, the fire brigade deployed an average of six times a day, a total of 2,206 times. 180 people were helped in emergencies, during fire operations and accidents. 24 animals were also saved.

Rescuers were called to fires 142 times, and 837 technical missions were completed.
Commander a. D. Franz Humer will continue to be available to the Wels fire brigade with his experience as head of the department until he retires. Safety officer and Deputy Mayor Gerhard Kroiß thanked him for his commitment and for the fact that the farm handover went smoothly.

