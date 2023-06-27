Rolando Ochoa feels the presence of God in full concert

One of the most spiritual and God fearing artists is the accordion player and composer Rolando Ochoa, who in his musical career has paid tribute to him on several occasions.

During the past weekend, the musician performed a concert in Sincelejo, Sucre, and lived a connection with God while playing the accordionfilling with emotion to tears before the eyes of the spectators.

“Glory is for you father, I know you have never abandoned me”, expressed Rolando Ochoa while he praised.

Hours later, the accordion player and composer wrote on his social networks: “That connection is direct with God. It’s hard to express this”, reliving the emotional moment.

The clip went viral after a few minutes and has been shared by the artist’s followers, who highlight the faith and love he feels for God, who has given him strength to overcome difficult moments in his musical career such as the loss of his father Calixto. Ochoa and the death of his running mate Martín Elías Díaz.

