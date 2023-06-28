Home » Rolando Ochoa refers to the disunity and selfishness in vallenato
Rolando Ochoa refers to the disunity and selfishness in vallenato

In an interview for the youtuber ‘Desparchados’, the accordion player Rolando Ochoa commented on the disunity that he perceives within the vallenato genre. According to the also composer, artists can smile at each other, but hold grudges towards their colleagues.

The content creator asked the accordion player verbatim: “Why in vallenato, unlike other genres, Isn’t the theme of meetings so much? They happen very little, why don’t we see more collaborations between singers?”.

Immediately, and without hesitation, he stated that selfishness and Envy has taken over the artists, which has prevented them from consolidating unions.

Because selfishness has taken over every company and every human being in Vallenato. We are not sincere. In vallenato there is a lot of disunity. It’s one thing for them to say hello and hug each other, but when they go to the booths they become enemiesOchoa said.

It should be remembered that, in days gone by, while appeared in Sincelejo, Sucre, the accordion player felt the presence of God and ‘burst’ in tears in front of the spectators.

Glory be to you father. I know you have never abandoned me”, Rolando expressed at the time.

