Rolando Ochoa reveals who the "queen of vallenato" is: "She was a romantic woman"

Rolando Ochoa reveals who the “queen of vallenato” is: “She was a romantic woman”

In an interview, the accordion player Rolando Ochoa He revealed his opinion about who is the person who has stood out the most in the vallenato genre.

R8 cataloged Patricia Teherán as ‘The Queen of Vallenato’. In fact, today, she is recognized nationally and internationally as one of the main figures of vallenato along the history.

The queen of the genre is called Patricia Tehran. She was the most romantic woman there was to sing, we never saw her desperate, she was a delicate lady all the time. everything that sang what came out of that voice was sweet, it was beautiful”, stated the artist.

Despite her death in 1995, Patricia’s songs continue to play in all corners of the country. The ‘Goddess of Vallenato’ died after suffering a traffic accident on the road between Barranquilla and Cartagena, when she was moving in her vehicle along with three other people. She died when she was transferred to the Hospital University of the capital of Bolívar.

The death of ‘La diosa del vallenato’ occurred at a crucial moment in her musical career and she was preparing to sing at the Carnival of Barranquilla. For her latest production, she had won several awards such as ‘Cacique de oro’, ‘Micrófono de oro’, ‘The Golden Buccaneer’ among others.

