Rolando Ochoa tells of the “inconveniences” that his height has caused him

Rolando Ochoa is one of the most beloved and talented accordion players in Vallenato music due to his charisma and people skills. In an interview with the journalist Víctor Sánchez, he opened up and talked about some difficulties he has had in his artistic career, some of them due to his height.

According to R8’s account, The fact that he measures 1.93 cm prevented him from being a running mate of singers like Diomedes Díaz and Fabián Corrales, who hesitated when sharing the stage with their height and thick build.

Coincidentally, I was on the curtain many times for Diomedes, Fabián Corrales, I was even on the curtain for Silvestre himself, but everyone and the first thing I always heard was: ‘It’s very big, how am I going to see myself there?’”, said the accordion player amidst laughter.

At the same time, he took advantage of the interview to deny the people who claimed that, Because it was so tall, it was located behind the stage or in a strategic place so as not to overshadow the singer. and other musicians of the group.

It is a lie that because of my height they placed me in the back, they never looked for a separate space, they say that to damage the image of another persona”, said Rolando Ochoa.

It should be noted that, due to its physical build, Silvestre Dangond gave him the pseudonym ‘King Kong’ at the time they were running mates and recorded the album ‘The ninth battle’.

