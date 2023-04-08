The accordion player Rolando Ochoa shared a moving video on his social networks with the deceased vallenato singer Martín Elías. In the clip, the artists are in a presentation and Rolando takes the opportunity to say a few words to the ‘Earthquake’.

“On this path I aspire to give you what God gives me, because I cannot tell you that I will give you what I have because I have nothing; I simply have what God gives me, when he can give away my songs, my arrangements and when he gives me things I give them to you”, expressed the accordion player.

Later, he noted: “Or when he gives me words and I give them to you so that you grow, so that don’t go the other way, because he loves you is on this side. I tell you because that is the work of a brother, because I no longer see you as a partner, but rather as a son”.

After hearing this, and jokingly, Martín told him: “But don’t get so old”. To which Rolando replied: “Name, I’m old already. You have a little belly and I am in my thirties, almost 40”.

It is worth mentioning that Martin died as a result of an accident. automobile on April 14, 2017.