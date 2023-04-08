Home News Rolando Ochoa’s words to Martín Elías
News

Rolando Ochoa’s words to Martín Elías

by admin
Rolando Ochoa’s words to Martín Elías

The accordion player Rolando Ochoa shared a moving video on his social networks with the deceased vallenato singer Martín Elías. In the clip, the artists are in a presentation and Rolando takes the opportunity to say a few words to the ‘Earthquake’.

On this path I aspire to give you what God gives me, because I cannot tell you that I will give you what I have because I have nothing; I simply have what God gives me, when he can give away my songs, my arrangements and when he gives me things I give them to you”, expressed the accordion player.

Later, he noted: “Or when he gives me words and I give them to you so that you grow, so that don’t go the other way, because he loves you is on this side. I tell you because that is the work of a brother, because I no longer see you as a partner, but rather as a son”.

After hearing this, and jokingly, Martín told him: “But don’t get so old”. To which Rolando replied: “Name, I’m old already. You have a little belly and I am in my thirties, almost 40”.

It is worth mentioning that Martin died as a result of an accident. automobile on April 14, 2017.

See also  The First Branch of the Municipal State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission held a party history study and education special organization life meeting

You may also like

Saturday Rai Sport, (Web and Play) 8 April...

Beni: discovery of the human bones of about...

How technology has impacted young people

People’s Daily commented on Tsai Ing-wen’s transit visit...

Enigmatic complex of rooms with unique figurative scenes...

Rescue Board: spring is the best time to...

Guatapé: four tourists injured after jet ski accident

Lazio: Sarri, Milinkovic’s foul? Juve had to finish...

They capture a drunk driver responsible for causing...

Prayer of Miraculous Faith DCO

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy