Roma also lose El Shaarawy, skip Inter and Leverkusen – Lazio

(ANSA) – ROME, 04 MAY – Another tile on Rome. José Mourinho also loses Stephan El Shaarawy, who yesterday against Monza, according to the medical tests he underwent today, suffered a muscle injury to the flexor of his right thigh. For the Pharaoh there is therefore the risk of having ended the season early.



For now, the player will certainly miss Saturday’s big match against Inter and the two Europa League semi-final matches against Bayer Leverkusen (May 11 and 18). (HANDLE).

