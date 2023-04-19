Roma announces the new CEO, it is Lina Souloukou – Lazio

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, APRIL 18 – Rome has announced, through a press release, the new CEO of the club: she is Lina Souloukou, former CEO of Olympiakos Piraeus (a role she held from 2018 to 2022).



“She will be the new Chief Executive Officer & General Manager of the Club – reads the note – Lina is an experienced, respected and recognized leader in the world of football and business: we are happy to welcome her to the AS Roma family. We will work working closely with her to continue to take the Club to the highest level, as the fans and the City deserve.”



The manager will take office, with immediate effect, after having completed the relative corporate procedures. “I would like to express my gratitude to the Friedkin family for the opportunity they have given me – his comment expressed in a note -: I was able to understand and appreciate the spirit and ambition that animate the property and I am honored to have the opportunity to share the challenges that await AS Roma I am thrilled to be joining this historic club and I look forward to making the experience I have gained in the world of football available to the Company, its managers and all employees internationally”.



In 2019, the manager was also appointed a member of the Executive Board of the ECA, a position she still holds today.



(ANSA).

