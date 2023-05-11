Roma snatch a hard victory from Leverkusen in the European League semi-finals – Al Ghad Channel

Roma snatched a narrow 1-0 victory at home to Bayer Leverkusen in the first leg of the European Football League semi-finals, Thursday, thanks to Eduardo Bovi, 20, in the second half.

Bovey, a rookie from the Roma Academy, scored the winning goal in the 63rd minute, after following up on Tammy Abraham’s shot, which was saved by Leverkusen goalkeeper Lukas Hradiski.

Roma, chasing a second successive continental title under coach Jose Mourinho after winning the Europa League last season, will travel to Leverkusen next week for the second leg.

The winner of this match will face the winner of the Juventus-Seville match in the final. The first leg between them ended in a 1-1 draw on Thursday.

“I am especially happy because of the result… It was necessary to win the first match and go there on Thursday with the same desire,” Bovey said.

He added, “We gave a very strong performance today and we are happy with that. “In the beginning, they made it difficult for us and it took us some time to adapt, but after that we controlled the match very well.”

And the match began according to the plan of Leverkusen coach Xabi Alonso, who has not participated in any European final since his appearance in the 2002 Champions League final.

In a lively start the visitors came close to scoring twice, but Robert Andrich’s shot was saved after 40 seconds and Florian Wertz missed a golden opportunity when he fired wide.

The hosts, who missed many players due to injury, and Paulo Dybala and Jorginho Wijnaldum were not fully fit but sat on the bench, responded with a powerful header from Roger Ibanez, which was brilliantly saved by Hradiski.

The team broke the deadlock after the hour mark when Bovey started to move before scoring after the ball rebounded to him after Hradecky saved Abraham’s shot.

The visitors came close to leveling before the end of a choppy second half but Jeremy Frimpong’s 87th-minute shot was cleared off the line.