Roma takes N’Dicka, the player in flight for the Capital – Calcio

16
news-txt”>
(ANSA) – ROME, JUNE 13 – N’Dicka also arrives after Aouar. The former Eintracht defender from Frankfurt is already traveling to the capital and the deal with Roma is closed. He lands on a free transfer and will sign a contract until at least 2027 for around 3 million net per season. Thus the competition from Milan was burned. (HANDLE).
(ANSA) – ROME, JUNE 13 – N’Dicka also arrives after Aouar. The former Eintracht defender from Frankfurt is already traveling to the capital and the deal with Roma is closed. He lands on a free transfer and will sign a contract until at least 2027 for around 3 million net per season. Thus the competition from Milan was burned. (HANDLE).
news-copy”>breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA
See also The most prominent headlines of Sudanese newspapers issued in Khartoum this morning, Saturday, April 8, 2023