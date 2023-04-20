Home » Romagna, a motorized hang glider crashes: two victims
News

Romagna, a motorized hang glider crashes: two victims

by admin
Romagna, a motorized hang glider crashes: two victims

A motorized hang glider has crashed in a field in Romagna. The two people who were on board were killed instantly.

Posted on

A motorized hang glider has crashed in a field in Romagna, between Villafranca and Filetto. The two people who were on board were killed instantly.

Romagna, a motorized hang glider crashes: two victims

A two-seater motorized hang glider crashed in a field in Romagna, between Villafranca and Filetto, on the border between the provinces of Forlì and Ravenna. The two people on board were killed instantly. The victims are a 65-year-old Italian instructor and a 32-year-old young man of Albanian origin, residing in Riolo Terme, in the province of Ravenna. From the first information, the aircraft had taken off from the Villafranca airfield for a lesson in a course for recreational pilots. The intervention of 118 was useless.

The witness

A witness would have reported that the hang glider suddenly did two twists and fell in a cultivated field. The firefighters immediately intervened on the scene to secure the scene, contain the fuel leak and extract the two bodies. Also present were the carabinieri, who carried out all the relevant findings to clarify what happened.

See also  Yangdong District inspects self-built houses for potential safety hazards investigation and rectification work to effectively maintain the safety of people's lives and property_ Oriental Fortune Net

You may also like

Smart Investor Opinion: Dispute about the DAX: Is...

Silent dialogue with Rafael Cadenas

Why is being overweight dangerous for cats?

Because of the SAS half marathon, the rnv...

Professional killer and boxer, two unique looks of...

Today semifinals of the Su Cupo.com Cup

The first Boao Forum for Asia Health Industry...

Man crashes into power box – electricity fails...

The government banned the use of several Latin...

VIOLENCE STAINS SPORTS

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy