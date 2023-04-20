A motorized hang glider has crashed in a field in Romagna. The two people who were on board were killed instantly.

Romagna, a motorized hang glider crashes: two victims

A two-seater motorized hang glider crashed in a field in Romagna, between Villafranca and Filetto, on the border between the provinces of Forlì and Ravenna. The two people on board were killed instantly. The victims are a 65-year-old Italian instructor and a 32-year-old young man of Albanian origin, residing in Riolo Terme, in the province of Ravenna. From the first information, the aircraft had taken off from the Villafranca airfield for a lesson in a course for recreational pilots. The intervention of 118 was useless.

The witness

A witness would have reported that the hang glider suddenly did two twists and fell in a cultivated field. The firefighters immediately intervened on the scene to secure the scene, contain the fuel leak and extract the two bodies. Also present were the carabinieri, who carried out all the relevant findings to clarify what happened.