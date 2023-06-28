Romagna awaits Figliuolo, at work for the structure – Emilia-Romagna

The decree is awaited to understand the type of coordination

(ANSA) – BOLOGNA, JUNE 28 – Romagna awaits the commissioner for reconstruction, General Francesco Paolo Figliuolo indicated yesterday by the council of ministers, to get the post-flood phase into full swing. The president of the Region Stefano Bonaccini, who is currently emergency commissioner, will be sub-commissioner: official government measures are awaited to better understand the coordination and methods of work and integration.



The commissioner has already made contact and is working on the construction of the structure, with personnel from the defence, civil protection and various administrations.



The crux of resources remains: the vice president of the Region with responsibility for civil protection Irene Priolo has once again detailed the resources necessary for the first works, already communicated to the civil protection: the total of the necessary resources highlighted by the survey is 1.93 billion: 10.6 million for assistance to the population, 422 million euros for the safety of water courses, 1.13 billion for the restoration of road connections and 368 million for other types of intervention. Among these interventions, those already implemented relate to an amount of over 16 million, while those in progress concern resources for 507 million.



