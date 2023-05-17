Romagna under water, one dead in Forlì – Emilia-Romagna

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – BOLOGNA, MAY 17 – There is a victim in the wave of bad weather that hit Romagna: an elderly man, who lived with his wife in via Firenze in Forlì, in an isolated house in a countryside area near on the banks of the Montone river, he died, probably drowned on the ground floor of his home. The woman was rescued upstairs around 10 pm and she reported that she did not know where her husband was, who was later found lifeless by the rescuers.



There are now dozens of rivers that have overflowed or broken their banks, many areas are flooded, thousands of people have been evacuated: some have found accommodation with friends or relatives who live on the upper floors, others in reception centers set up almost everywhere by the Civil Protection . “Reality has exceeded the worst forecasts,” says the president of Emilia-Romagna, Stefano Bonaccini.



The most delicate situation at the moment is that of the city of Faenza (Ravenna), already badly hit by the wave in early May. Around 9 pm the Lamone overflowed, but this time it also broke the bank on the left side causing the flood to pour towards the center of the city, where the water also overcame the first floors of the houses in some points. Many people seek help on the rooftops and help is underway. In many areas of Faenza there is no electricity and telephone lines are clogged.



The Savio in Cesena also flooded, flooding a part of the city close to the centre, then the Montone in Forlì. However, the situation concerns practically all the rivers of the Forlivese, Cesenate, Ravenna areas and part of the provinces of Bologna and Rimini. Evacuations are underway in many towns in the affected area, practically in all areas along the rivers’ branches.



Mayors, rescuers and civil protection are inviting all the people who live along the rivers to go up to the upper floors, even on the roofs if necessary, because new floods are expected and the weather forecast says that there will still be a lot of rain, at least until this afternoon. Another 60 millimeters of rain is expected, which will all end up in the rivers because the ground is already saturated with water after the floods of recent weeks. (HANDLE).

