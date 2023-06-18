Roman architects of the ‘900. Lectio by Giancarlo Capolei – face-to-face conference and round table

Rome, Saturday 24 June 2023 | 9.30

On 24 June the architect Giancarlo Capolei turns 90.

For the occasion – and in conjunction with the initiatives for the centenary of the law of 1923 which regulated the profession of architect – the Order of Architects of Rome organized a conference dedicated to him which, in addition to del maestro’s lessonwants to offer the participants a moment of debate, sharing and reflection on architecture – from the 1900s to today – on the culture of design and on the evolution of professional activity in Rome and in Italy.

Graduated from Sapienza in 1960, in the same year Capolei founded – together with Francesco Capolei and Manlio Cavalli – the 3C+T studio where they brought together the experimentation activity linked to the profession with that of study and research, parallel to the teaching posts at the University.

His wide-ranging professional activity touched the sectors of territorial and urban planning, architecture and civil engineering, with participation in numerous national and international competitions.

Among the main projects carried out we mention: the Piper Club in Rome (1965) – InArch/Domosic Prize-, the new Centrale del Latte in Rome (1972), the building in via Salaria 396 in Rome (1972), the new headquarters of ENEL area in Tivoli (Rome, 1990), the ENEL office building in via Tuscolana in Rome (1996), the Center for blind children and hotel in S. Giovanni Rotondo (Foggia, 1999).

The figure of Giancarlo Capolei

Plan

After the institutional greetings of Alessandro Panci (President of OAR) and Flavio Trinca (CTF OAR – Head of the “Landscape” training course), the event will follow the following programme:

ore 10.15

INTRODUCTION: ROMAN ARCHITECTS OF THE ‘900

→ Marco Maria Sambo, OAR Secretary and Editorial Director of AR Magazine

RADICAL ARCHITECTURE IN ROME IN THE 60s-70s

→ Anna Riciputo, Architect

THE PIPER YEARS: THE PROJECT AND THE SOCIETY

→ Tito Schipa Jr., Songwriter and director

LECTIO BY GIANCARLO CAPOLEI

→ Giancarlo Capolei, Architect

PANEL DISCUSSION

→ Moderator Flavio Trinca, CTF OAR – Head of the “Landscape” training course

→ Speakers: Tommaso Valle, Fabrizio Capolei, Anna Riciputo, Tito Schipa Jr., Giancarlo Busiri Vici

After the round table, there will be a moment of debate with the public.

ROMAN ARCHITECTS.

LECTIO BY GIANCARLO CAPOLEI

House of Architecture, Piazza Manfredo Fanti 47, Rome

Saturday June 24, 2023 | 9.30

The meeting is free for OAR members.

For the others the cost is 10 euros

Participation in the event acknowledges 3 CFP

Code ARRM2995

Online registration is mandatory at: formazione.architettiroma.it