ROMAN CANAVESE

“A simply shameful gesture”. Thus the municipal administration of Romano cataloged the theft of the Christmas tree decorated by school children.

The theft in the night between Sunday 11 and Monday 12 December is in Piazza Marconi..

«It represented a symbol of sharing and participation of citizens not only in the Christmas holidays, because this year the expenses to support the expensive bills and heating do not concern only private citizens, but also public bodies such as our Municipality, and with responsibility this year we decided to face these problems by saving public money – the mayor wrote on behalf of the municipal administration – It was one of the trees decorated by your children and your grandchildren, and by the children of your friends and acquaintances, children who were waiting to see it decorated with the work done by their little hands. Is this the respect and example we set for our children? Or is it a spite against the Municipality “which does nothing”? We do not ask for shame for those who have done this, because the person or those who have committed it are people without morals and without shame”.

«We find ourselves in a historical situation of great economic and social difficulty – continues the letter – Anger, contempt and malice reign supreme; falsehood at the expense of truth and loyalty. Is this what we want to leave to future generations and therefore to our children and grandchildren? If this is an affirmative answer, well, we all lost from the start».

Meanwhile, the images from the surveillance cameras are being analysed