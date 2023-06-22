Home » Romania U21 Ukraine U21 – where to watch the Euro 2023 match online in Bucharest – June 24 Social
On Saturday, June 24, the youth national team of Ukraine will play the second match as part of the final tournament of Euro-2023 (U21). Ruslan Rotan’s wards will play in Bucharest at the “Steaua” stadium against one of the hosts of the tournament — Romania.

In the opening round, the opponents performed with diametrically opposite results. The “yellow and blue” started their performance at the tournament successfully, confidently beating Croatia – 2:0 (Kaschuk, 19, Sikan, 48), but the Romanians were defeated by Spain – 0:3 (Baena, 55, Miranda, 62, Gomez, 90 +5).

If this is the third continental championship for the Ukrainian “youth” since the independence of our country, then the Romanians are among the best youth national teams of the Old World for the fourth time. Our future opponent achieved its best result in 2019, reaching the semi-finals, where it lost to Germany (2:4).

In previous years, the teams crossed paths only once, in the qualifying tournament for Euro-2021, and exchanged home victories — Romania defeated our boys (3:0), and Ukraine broke the opponent’s resistance with a minimal score (1:0).

This time, bookmakers prefer Ruslan Rotan’s wards in the upcoming match. For example, the analysts of “Favorite Sport” offer to bet on the victory of the “yellow-blue” with a coefficient of 2.32, on a draw – 3.40, on the success of the hosts of the tournament – 3.30.

The match is live Romania U21 — Ukraine U21 (beginning – Fr 19:00 Kyiv time) will be shown in our country regional channels of “Suspilny” (“Suspilne Kyiv”, “Suspilne Rivne”, “Suspilne Lviv”, etc.), the live broadcast will also be available on on the website “Social Sport”.

European Championship-2023 (U21). Group stage. 2nd round

June 24 (Saturday)

Romania U21 — Ukraine U21 19:00 “Suspilne” regional channels (“Suspilne Kyiv”, “Suspilne Rivne”, “Suspilne Lviv”, etc.), website “Suspilne Sport”

Let’s add that Spain and Croatia will play each other in the other match of group B.

Position of the teams: 1. Spain — 3 points (goal difference — 3:0); 2. Ukraine — 3 (2:0); 3. Croatia — 0 (0:2); 4. Romania — 0 (0:3).

