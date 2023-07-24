Romanian Criminal Organization Returns to Puerto Rico, Committing Credit Card Fraud Close to $1 Million

Criminal Organization of Romanian Nationals Linked to Credit Card Cloning Returns to Puerto Rico, Committing Close to $1 Million in Fraud

PUERTO RICO – A notorious criminal organization comprised of Romanian individuals dedicated to credit card cloning has returned to Puerto Rico, perpetrating fraud close to $1 million in recent weeks. This group, known for its expertise in skimmers, managed to appropriate hundreds of thousands of dollars last year and has once again targeted businesses in Ponce and Guaynabo.

The Division of Bank Robberies and Fraud of Banking Institutions has issued an alert, urging the public to cooperate in locating the Romanians who are reportedly attempting to stay in Airbnb accommodations. It is believed that the gang has entered and left Puerto Rico three times during this period, successfully executing their fraudulent activities.

Earlier this year, on March 17, 2022, The Spokesman reported on the presence of three Romanian individuals in Puerto Rico. These suspects, who had spent over a week in the country, were identified as the perpetrators behind the placement of card cloners in various megastores. They subsequently left Puerto Rico on flights bound for Fort Lauderdale.

Agents from the Bank Robbery Division conducted an intense investigation and traced the whereabouts of the suspects to Bayamón. However, by the time they arrived at the targeted location, the individuals had already fled. Lieutenant José Ayala, director of the Bank Robbery Division, confirmed that the suspects had left Puerto Rico, and the case has now been handed over to Secret Service agents. While four skimmers were recovered, it remains uncertain how many were successfully implanted.

These individuals are believed to be part of a larger Romanian mafia involved in similar fraud cases in the United States, European countries, and Mexico. They have defrauded banks of millions of dollars through their sophisticated operations. One of the suspects has been identified as Terebes Vlad, 26 years old.

In 2019, before the pandemic-related restrictions, approximately 20 foreigners, believed to be North Americans, arrived in Puerto Rico and placed skimmers in countless stores, primarily within large chain stores in shopping centers. Weeks later, they began utilizing the stolen information, which resulted in millions in losses for the credit card industry and banks. Although 14 cloning machines were seized prior to the scammers’ departure, no arrests were made at the time.

The ongoing investigation into this recent wave of credit card fraud is being led by Agent Karina Lasalde and Sergeant Carlos Olivo. Anyone with information related to the case is urged to contact them confidentially at 787 343-2020.

