Romanian judge rejects Andrew Tate’s request to visit mother after heart attack

Andrew and Tristan Tate have been denied permission by a Romanian judge to visit their mother in the United Kingdom. The brothers want to go to their mother, who recently suffered a heart attack, but because they are both suspected of rape and human trafficking, they are not allowed to leave the Eastern European country.

The hearing took place behind closed doors and Andrew expressed his dissatisfaction with the decision to His spokesperson added: “The court’s ruling has left us discouraged.”

Although the brothers are free to move within Romania after a period of house arrest, international travel is banned. After their arrest in December 2022, they were held in prison until March, when they were placed under house arrest. “I’m the most famous man in the world and I can’t move without being surrounded by people.”

