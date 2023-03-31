At around 3:45 p.m., the officials from Leopoldschlag recognized the lettering “Vendu 12/2021” on the French registration certificate of the 30-year-old Romanian.

Because he had then no longer properly registered the vehicle, the driver was taken to the police station and questioned. The registration certificate was secured, a display will follow.

