The Vignals were driving together on Sunday evening to Ivrea. Carlo had also been a city councilor in the 1980s

Romano Canavese

A double mourning that hits the Romano community straight to the heart. The terrible news of the tragic death of Carlo Vignal, 77, and of his daughter Manuela, 45, in the dramatic road accident on Sunday 31 July on the Chiusella bridge in Romano, fell like a bolt from the blue and spread quickly. all over the country.

The pain of double mourning is vast and widespread, one of the most serious in recent decades, and the expressions of deep condolences for family members in the town of Romano, and in particular in Cascine where Carlo Vignal, a former Olivettian retiree and municipal councilor over the years 80 with the mayor Giuseppe Laini, he lived until yesterday with his wife Bettina Mancuso, in the “Cascine” condominium, which he had also managed for some years, in via Ponte Chiusella. “A terrible news that takes me by surprise and affects me very much – commented the former mayor Giuseppe Laini – for the tragic and painful loss of a friend, a serious man and a very honest, scrupulous and calm administrator, who worked for several years by my side as city planning councilor for the municipality of Romano ».

Surprise and emotion for the tragic deaths on the road were also expressed by the many Romans who knew both Carlo and Manuela Vignal. “As soon as I heard the news – commented one of the eleven apartment buildings, neighbors of the Vignal family – I went to visit his wife Bettina and Sandra, the other daughter of Carlo, shocked by the incident, but ready to strongly support that their late joint had no responsibility in the tragic accident on the Chiusella bridge, which occurred while they were quietly heading to Ivrea. I had met Carlo two days earlier – commented his neighbor – who had expressed his concern to me about the difficulty of finding a bricklayer to fix the roof of his small house in Perloz, above Pont-Saint-Martin, in the valley of ‘Aosta, his country of origin. I have always had an excellent opinion of Carlo, I can say that he was a very correct person, even fussy, and this had even sometimes caused him even small disagreements in the administration of our condominium ».

The mayor of Romano, out of office, joined in the condolences of his fellow villagers waiting to be able to give the country’s last farewell to Carlo Vignal and his daughter Manuela.

The stretch of road where the fatal accident for father and daughter took place has already been the site of other news stories in the past, albeit less serious. It is, in fact, a bottleneck which, as many Romans have commented, would require a significant slowdown in speed. It is not unusual, however, to see vehicles whizzing by at high speed, especially vehicles arriving from Ivrea headed for Strambino. The solution, at least partial, could come from the construction of a roundabout, which would entail greater regulation of the transit approaching the nearby crossroads, where via Ponte Chiusella joins state road 26. –

Sandro Ronchetti