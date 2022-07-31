The two family members were on the Fiat Strada headed to Ivrea. The driver of the Bravo headed for Strambino with whom they collided with was taken away by ambulance. The causes are under investigation

Romano Canavese. Crash between two cars near the Chiusella bridge between Romano Canavese and Ivrea on state road 26. Two victims: they are a father and the daughter of Romano Canavese, who were on board a Fiat Strada bound for Ivrea. The driver of the Fiat Bravo headed for Strambino was taken away in an ambulance. The violent impact between the two vehicles took place around 9 pm on Sunday 31 July. Among the probable causes there could be a risky overtaking. The 118 rescuers, the firefighters of Rivarolo and Ivrea, the police and the coroner intervened on the spot. The dynamics of the accident are being examined by the Carabinieri of Ivrea. Traffic on the highway has been temporarily closed.

Romano’s father and daughter died in a road accident towards Ivrea