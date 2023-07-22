Romantic concert at La 66 Central Park

The day has come for the “Super Romantic Concert” the most anticipated concert by generations of lovers of romantic music arrives in Cali.

At La 66 Central Park, the great voices that made entire generations fall in love will meet.

Yuri, the queen of romantic music, the incomparable voice of Amanda Miguel and the unforgettable Dyango, will make the people of Cali sing in a magical night full of stars.

The artists will be accompanied by Raúl Santi and Manuel José, as the Colombian share.

With more than 40 years of experience and considered one of the most beloved singers by many generations who have grown up, crying and singing each of her lyrics with a wounded cry; Yuri arrives with a show full of choreography, costumes and a lot of shine, to make the attendees chant topics such as: The damn spring, Behind my window, I ask you for love, Give me a kiss, What’s wrong with you and many more.

With millions of copies sold around the world and multiple gold and platinum record certifications, the voice of Amanda Miguel arrives with that incomparable power that penetrates to the soul, accompanied by lyrics that those attending this romantic night will not stop singing. Topics such as: He will never love you like this, Let’s make a deal, El gato y yo and Ámame once more will be part of the golden repertoire that this Argentine singer will bring to the stage.

With 55 gold and 40 platinum records, which have been awarded both in Spain and in various Latin American countries and even in the United States, Dyango arrives in Cali to perform enormous love songs that have accompanied us throughout time.

Topics such as: Corazón mágico, There is something in it, Whenever you want, wherever you want, and the one who has loved you the most will delight the audience without being able to stop singing.

Raúl Santi, the man who sang on the hills of Villarrica while picking coffee and cutting cane.

And that one day he traveled with his mother (seamstress) and his brother to Bogotá to live in a room in the Santa Isabel neighborhood.

One day he organized the Alma Latina trio, with whom he gave serenades and today, after almost five decades of musical career, he continues to be with his lyrics in everyone’s hearts.

And with a prodigious voice and great talent, the night was complemented by Manuel José, the José José impersonator who won the affection of Colombians in the reality show Yo Me Llamo.

He will be in charge of bringing the Mexican’s songs to the stage to make this meeting a night not to be forgotten.

