news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, 06 MAR – “This afternoon Ama SpA signed an agreement with the trade union organizations which aims to reduce unsuitability for services to aim for generational turnover and recovery of personnel efficiency”. So in a note from Ama. “All the employees, who had previously been judged by the medical commissions temporarily ‘unsuitable’ for operational services in the area – it is explained – will be called to undergo a new visit.



For these workers there are two possibilities that concern the company: if they are confirmed unfit on the basis of the medical diagnosis, being under 60 in 2023 they will be able to ask for part-time work; having more than 60 years of age, however, they will be suspended from service and from salary in application of article 44 of the CCNL.



“As I had announced, no will to persecute any worker and maximum attention for the truly fragile – reiterates the president of Ama Daniele Pace – We continue to work in agreement with the union to make Ama more efficient but also more just, rewarding those who commit themselves and hitting who voluntarily shirks his obligations”.



(ANSA).

