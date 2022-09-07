Renewal of the employment contract, upgrading of the staff and of the means used for interventions and relief. These are the requests of the fire brigade unions who took to Piazza Santi Apostoli in Rome for a garrison organized by Uilpa and Usb. “Due to staff shortages this summer I came to work for 48 consecutive hours, so we risk getting hurt”, says Filippo Ferdinandi of the Perugia command. “In Rome we only have 3 ladder trucks when in Paris they have about 25. And the few vehicles we have are often obsolete”, adds Fabio Guerra from the command of the capital. But today for the firefighters the tour de force starts already from the formation. “The courses are full-bodied and combined in very limited times – concludes Andrea Fionchetti of the Central Fire Prevention School -. The training is certainly done well but in too short a time compared to what it should be”. By Francesco Giovannetti

03:20