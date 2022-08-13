The Sfattoria degli Ultimi is an animal shelter north of Rome that welcomes 140 pigs and wild boars rescued from clandestine farms or recovered from urban environments. The structure is located within an area that has been declared a red zone for the swine fever epidemic and in the past few hours the head of the Sfattoria, Paola Samaritani, has received an ordinance from ASL Roma 1 which prescribes the killing of animals accepted. “The worst day of my life, I died inside,” said the head of the center, who was rejected by the emergency suspension presented to the Lazio TAR. “We have filed another appeal to the TAR in the ordinary way and a further one to the Council of State”, she explained. Activists from all over Italy arrived to prevent the killing of the leaders. They guard the entrance. “Killing these animals would be like overthrowing the popular will because a true miracle is happening here: the Sfattoria has united the whole of Italy”, added Samaritani.

by Francesco Giovannetti

03:44