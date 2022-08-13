Home News Rome, in the Sfattoria degli Ultimi: “You arrive from all over Italy to save animals”
News

Rome, in the Sfattoria degli Ultimi: “You arrive from all over Italy to save animals”

by admin
Rome, in the Sfattoria degli Ultimi: “You arrive from all over Italy to save animals”

The Sfattoria degli Ultimi is an animal shelter north of Rome that welcomes 140 pigs and wild boars rescued from clandestine farms or recovered from urban environments. The structure is located within an area that has been declared a red zone for the swine fever epidemic and in the past few hours the head of the Sfattoria, Paola Samaritani, has received an ordinance from ASL Roma 1 which prescribes the killing of animals accepted. “The worst day of my life, I died inside,” said the head of the center, who was rejected by the emergency suspension presented to the Lazio TAR. “We have filed another appeal to the TAR in the ordinary way and a further one to the Council of State”, she explained. Activists from all over Italy arrived to prevent the killing of the leaders. They guard the entrance. “Killing these animals would be like overthrowing the popular will because a true miracle is happening here: the Sfattoria has united the whole of Italy”, added Samaritani.

by Francesco Giovannetti

03:44

See also  Donated organs, the legacy of Sara Cornelio and Cristina Oberto in Cuorgnè

You may also like

Vivo Craft Fair in Cison, 160 exhibitors and...

Sesto Fiorentino, Dick watches over his mistress for...

From 18:00 on August 12th to 18:00 on...

Xi Jinping Sends a Congratulatory Letter to the...

Long bridge of Ferragosto, queues on all roads

Single check, from 2023 it will be automatic...

Twelve-year-old from Aosta invested in a motorcycle in...

University, Minister Mass: “The number remains closed to...

High temperature red warning this afternoon, the highest...

Stromboli after the storm, the sea is invaded...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy