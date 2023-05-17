Rome metro rail breakdown, reduced service and inconvenience – Lazio

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, MAY 16 – Reduced service and inconvenience in the afternoon on line A of the Rome underground. The stop affected about half of the line between the Manzoni and Anagnina stops. The breakdown has exacerbated the inconvenience in travel, already congested due to traffic and pouring rain in the city. “Due to the need for urgent intervention on a rail laid on a section that has not yet been replaced as part of the ongoing work on the superstructure system, Atac had to limit the service on metro A by replacing it with surface vehicles. The line is active in the Battistini-San Giovanni section in the direction of Anagnina and Manzoni-Battistini in the direction of Battistini.”, reports the Capitoline company that manages public transport in the capital.

“Atac technicians are already on site and are working to minimize interruption times due to the inconvenience due to the state of the line, inconveniences that can only be avoided with the completion of the rail renewal, as already mentioned in similar cases”.

Shortly before 20.00, service was restored on the entire line of the Rome metro A. Atac made it known by explaining that the “technical repair of a rail” has been completed. As a result, the replacement bus service that had been activated in the afternoon was also suspended.